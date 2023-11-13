SFA visits Northwestern State following Forrest’s 23-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-1) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-1)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Ryan Forrest scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 88-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

Northwestern State went 10-3 at home last season while going 22-11 overall. The Demons allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

SFA finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The ‘Jacks averaged 21.3 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

