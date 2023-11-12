SFA visits Northwestern State after Forrest’s 23-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-1) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-1)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Ryan Forrest scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 88-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

Northwestern State went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Demons averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

SFA finished 6-6 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The ‘Jacks averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

