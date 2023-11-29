SFA faces Tarleton State in conference showdown

Tarleton State Texans (4-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks…

Tarleton State Texans (4-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -9; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host Jakorie Smith and the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks are 1-0 on their home court. SFA has a 4-2 record against teams above .500.

The Texans are 1-2 on the road. Tarleton State is second in the WAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 4.7.

SFA averages 80.2 points, 16.5 more per game than the 63.7 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game SFA allows.

The ‘Jacks and Texans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for SFA.

Smith is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Texans. Gaddy is averaging 12.3 points for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.