Seton Hall Pirates tip off season at home against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates open the season at home against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Saint Peter’s went 9-14 in MAAC action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Peacocks allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

