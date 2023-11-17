Seton Hall Pirates face the Wagner Seahawks on 3-game win streak

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall seeks…

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Pirates take on Wagner.

Seton Hall went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Pirates gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Wagner went 8-9 in NEC play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.