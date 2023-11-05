Seton Hall opens season at home against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -17.5; over/under…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -17.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the season opener.

Seton Hall went 17-16 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Pirates averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

Saint Peter’s went 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Peacocks averaged 62.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

