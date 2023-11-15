Seton Hall hosts Albany (NY) following Thomas’ 24-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0)
Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -20.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Sebastian Thomas scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 78-75 win against the Columbia Lions.
Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.
Albany (NY) went 2-16 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 67.3 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point distance last season.
