Seton Hall begins season at home against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -17.5; over/under…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -17.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Saint Peter’s Peacocks for the season opener.

Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 9-14 in MAAC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Peacocks averaged 6.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.