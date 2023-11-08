Seattle U Redhawks welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Wednesday

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Seattle U Redhawks
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16.5; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks host the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Seattle U went 20-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks shot 40.2% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.
Prairie View A&M finished 13-19 overall with a 4-14 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.
