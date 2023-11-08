Seattle U Redhawks welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Wednesday

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Seattle U Redhawks Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16.5; over/under is…

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks host the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks shot 40.2% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 13-19 overall with a 4-14 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

