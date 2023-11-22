Live Radio
Seattle U Redhawks host the Idaho Vandals for out-of-conference game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:43 AM

Idaho Vandals (2-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Idaho play in non-conference action.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Idaho went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

