Seattle U Redhawks host the Idaho Vandals for out-of-conference game

Idaho Vandals (2-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16; over/under is…

Idaho Vandals (2-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Idaho play in non-conference action.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Idaho went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.