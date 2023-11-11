Seattle U plays Montana State in out-of-conference contest

Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12; over/under…

Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Montana State face off in non-conference action.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks averaged 6.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Montana State went 25-10 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Bobcats shot 46.9% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

