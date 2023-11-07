Seattle U hosts Prairie View A&M to open season

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Seattle U Redhawks Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks start…

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks start the season at home against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 9-10 in SWAC action and 4-14 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

