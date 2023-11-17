Seattle U faces VCU following Schumacher’s 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at VCU Rams (2-1) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at VCU Rams (2-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the VCU Rams after Alex Schumacher scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 62-60 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

VCU went 27-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

