Sears scores 34 as UT Martin takes down North Alabama 105-103 in double overtime

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears’ 34 points led UT Martin over North Alabama 105-103 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Sears added seven assists for the Skyhawks (4-2). Issa Muhammad scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and added 18 rebounds. Jacob Crews shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and four steals.

KJ Johnson led the Lions (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and seven rebounds. Jacari Lane added 19 points, eight assists and three steals for North Alabama. In addition, Marco Foster finished with 14 points.

