Sears and UT Martin host Rice

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at Rice Owls (1-5)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Rice Owls after Jordan Sears scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 94-71 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Owls have gone 1-1 at home. Rice is third in the AAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 4.7.

The Skyhawks are 2-1 on the road. UT Martin ranks sixth in college basketball with 42.6 rebounds per game led by Jacob Crews averaging 9.7.

Rice’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (50.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.8 points. Mekhi Mason is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.5 points for Rice.

Sears is averaging 22.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 16.3 points for UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

