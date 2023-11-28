Sears and No. 23 Alabama host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (5-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9;…

Clemson Tigers (5-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama plays the Clemson Tigers after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama’s 99-91 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-0 at home. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 5.5.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 5.0.

Alabama averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 79.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 74.8 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 17.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 54.9% for Alabama.

PJ Hall is shooting 54.8% and averaging 21.4 points for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 13.0 points for Clemson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.