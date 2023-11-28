Sean East II scores 21 points to lead Missouri over Pitt 71-64 in the ACC/SEC Challenge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean East II scored 21 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as Missouri beat Pittsburgh 71-64…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean East II scored 21 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as Missouri beat Pittsburgh 71-64 on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Noah Carter added 13 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (6-2). Tamar Bates scored 12 points and Caleb Grill chipped in 10. East made three shots and Bates and Grill hit two apiece from long range.

Blake Hinson made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 point for Pitt (5-2). Carlton Carrington added 13 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10.

Missouri took the lead for good with 15:31 left in the game and had a 10-point lead with 5:21 remaining. Hinson answered with a pair of 3s during an 8-0 surge to cut the Pitt deficit to 64-62 with 2:30 left. Grill then made a layup, Connor Vanover added an alley-oop dunk and East made three free throws to end it.

Missouri shot 45% (27 of 60) from the floor and made 9 of 14 free throws. Pitt was 16-of-47 (34%) shooting overall but made 25 of 31 free throws.

Pitt hosts Clemson on Sunday to open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

Missouri is at home against Wichita State on Sunday.

