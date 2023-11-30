Scott scores 24, Poffenbarger has 23 boards, Arkansas tops No. 15 Florida State women 71-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 24 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double with a school record 23 rebounds…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 24 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double with a school record 23 rebounds and Arkansas raced past No. 15 Florida State 71-58 on Wednesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks got hot late in the first half, scoring the last nine points for a 28-26 lead and scored the first five points in the third quarter. After a Seminoles basket, Arkansas reeled off 11-straight points for a 44-28 lead barely four minutes into the second half.

In the 25-2 run over 6 1/2 minutes, Arkansas was 9 of 16 with five of the makes 3-pointers. Florida State, which came in averaging 88 points, was off all night, sitting at 12 of 56 (21%) through three quarters and trailed 52-32.

Samara Spencer scored 15 points for the Razorbacks (7-1) to surpass 1,000 for her career. Poffenbarger had 13 points and Makayia Daniels had 10 in her 130th game, the most ever in the program.

O’Mariah Gordon had 16 points for the Seminoles (6-2), Ta’Niya Latson had 14 and Makayla Timpson scored 12 with 12 rebounds.

Arkansas goes home to play second-ranked UCLA on Sunday. Florida State is home again on Sunday against Kent State.

