Scott scores 19 as North Texas knocks off Towson 65-39

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 19 points as North Texas beat Towson 65-39 Sunday in the seventh-place consolation game at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Scott also contributed eight rebounds for the Mean Green (3-2). Jason Edwards was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 19 points. Rubin Jones was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and six steals.

Christian May led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with 12 points. Mekhi Lowery added eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Towson. Dylan Williamson also had five points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. North Texas hosts Angelo State and Towsonsquares off against Morgan State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

