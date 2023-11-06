Santiago scores 15, Kent State defeats Malone 79-58

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago scored 15 points as Kent State beat Malone 79-58 on Monday night in a…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago scored 15 points as Kent State beat Malone 79-58 on Monday night in a season opener.

Santiago shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Flashes. Reggie Bass scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Cli’Ron Hornbeak finished 6 of 6 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Pioneers were led by Caleb Conard and Simon Blair, who each recorded 12 points. Tre Baumgardner III had 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Kent State hosts James Madison in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.