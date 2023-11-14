Santa Clara visits Stanford after Marshall’s 25-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -9.5; over/under…

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the Stanford Cardinal after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 82-59 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Stanford finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

Santa Clara went 9-6 in WCC play and 6-3 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

