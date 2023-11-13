Santa Clara takes on Stanford after Marshall’s 25-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the…

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Stanford Cardinal after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 82-59 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Stanford went 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinal averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Santa Clara went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 6-3 on the road. The Broncos shot 45.4% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

