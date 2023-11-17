Santa Clara takes on SE Louisiana after Bal’s 23-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (3-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Adama Bal scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 89-77 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

Santa Clara finished 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

SE Louisiana went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Lions averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.