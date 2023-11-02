Santa Clara hosts Utah Tech to open season

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos start the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Santa Clara went 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Utah Tech went 3-13 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Trailblazers gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

