Santa Clara hosts Utah Tech to open season

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos
Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos start the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.
Santa Clara went 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.
Utah Tech went 3-13 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Trailblazers gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.