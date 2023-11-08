Santa Clara hosts Utah Tech for season opener

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12; over/under…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos host the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the season opener.

Santa Clara went 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Utah Tech went 5-13 in WAC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

