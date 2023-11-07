Santa Clara Broncos open season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos open the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Santa Clara went 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

