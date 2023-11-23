Santa Clara Broncos and the Oregon Ducks square off

Oregon Ducks (4-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos…

Oregon Ducks (4-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-0)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos face the Oregon Ducks in Niceville, Florida.

The Broncos are 5-0 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 41.6 points per game in the paint led by Carlos Marshall Jr. averaging 8.4.

Oregon went 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Ducks averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

