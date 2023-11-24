Sandfort scores 22 points, Krikke adds 19; Iowa beats Seton Hall 85-72 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 22 points, Ben Krikke had 19 and Iowa beat Seton Hall 85-72 on…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 22 points, Ben Krikke had 19 and Iowa beat Seton Hall 85-72 on Friday night in the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Iowa built a 14-point lead early in the second half. Al-Amir Dawes’ 3-pointer pulled Seton Hall to 75-70 with 2:40 left before the Hawkeyes sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sandfort was 7 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Krikke finished 8-of-10 shooting. Tony Perkins added 14 points and Patrick McCaffery 10 for Iowa (4-2), which shot 56% (31 of 55) from the field and made 16 of 19 free throws.

Dre Davis scored 18 points to lead Seton Hall (4-2). Dawes added 14 points, and Jaden Bediako and Dylan Addae-Wusu added 11 piece. Bediako made the first bucket of the game for the Pirates only lead.

Iowa opened on a 14-4 run and led 44-33 at halftime. Sandfort’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 53-39 with 18:18 left. It was the Hawkeyes’ largest lead of the game.

Both teams are at home on Wednesday. Iowa plays North Florida and Seton Hall plays Northeastern.

