Sandfort and Iowa host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the…

North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 85-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hawkeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Iowa scores 88.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 1-2 away from home. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Ametri Moss averaging 2.4.

Iowa averages 88.7 points, 17.3 more per game than the 71.4 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 75.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 75.3 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds. Ben Krikke is shooting 62.2% and averaging 18.3 points for Iowa.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jah Nze is averaging 10.1 points for North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.