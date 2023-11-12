San Jose State visits Texas Tech after Gorener’s 26-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -15.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tibet Gorener scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 117-72 victory over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

San Jose State finished 21-14 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Spartans averaged 4.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

