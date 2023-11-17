San Jose State takes on Abilene Christian in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans play the Abilene Christian Wildcats in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

San Jose State went 21-14 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

Abilene Christian finished 13-17 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.