San Jose State secures 117-72 victory over Bethesda (CA)

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 1:38 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tibet Gorener scored 26 points as San Jose State beat Bethesda (CA) 117-72 on Thursday.

Gorener also contributed nine rebounds for the Spartans (2-0). Latrell Davis scored 16 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line. Alvaro Cardenas Torre shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight assists.

Jonathan Ileleji led the way for the Flames with 31 points and five steals. Stephen Perry added 15 points for Bethesda (CA). Jonathan Joseph also recorded 10 points.

NEXT UP

San Jose State’s next game is Sunday against Texas Tech on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

