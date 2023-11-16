San Jose State plays Abilene Christian in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans will take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

San Jose State finished 21-14 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Spartans averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Abilene Christian finished 13-17 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

