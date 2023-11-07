San Jose State hosts UC Irvine to tip off season

UC Irvine Anteaters at San Jose State Spartans San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1;…

UC Irvine Anteaters at San Jose State Spartans

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans host the UC Irvine Anteaters for the season opener.

San Jose State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Spartans averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

UC Irvine finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

