San Jose State begins season at home against UC Irvine

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

UC Irvine Anteaters at San Jose State Spartans

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans host the UC Irvine Anteaters for the season opener.

San Jose State finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

UC Irvine went 16-6 in Big West action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Anteaters allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 39.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

