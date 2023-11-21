San Francisco faces Purdue Fort Wayne, seeks 4th straight home win

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) at San Francisco Dons (3-2) San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) at San Francisco Dons (3-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Purdue Fort Wayne aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Dons have gone 2-0 at home. San Francisco averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Mastodons are 1-0 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 93.6 points and has outscored opponents by 29.6 points per game.

San Francisco averages 82.4 points, 18.4 more per game than the 64.0 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Mogbo is shooting 81.0% and averaging 14.8 points for San Francisco.

Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Rasheed Bello is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

