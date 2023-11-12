San Francisco Dons head to the Boise State Broncos

San Francisco Dons (2-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6;…

San Francisco Dons (2-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos host the San Francisco Dons.

Boise State finished 24-10 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 10.1 bench points last season.

San Francisco finished 20-14 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Dons averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

