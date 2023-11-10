Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
San Francisco defeats St. Francis (PA) 84-52

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 12:39 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 16 points in San Francisco’s 84-52 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Thursday.

Mogbo also had eight rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams scored 14 points and added five assists.

The Red Flash were led in scoring by Miles Webb and Cam Gregory, who each finished with 11 points. In addition, Chris Moncrief finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

