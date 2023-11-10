San Francisco defeats St. Francis (PA) 84-52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 16 points in San Francisco’s 84-52 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Thursday.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 16 points in San Francisco’s 84-52 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Thursday.

Mogbo also had eight rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams scored 14 points and added five assists.

The Red Flash were led in scoring by Miles Webb and Cam Gregory, who each finished with 11 points. In addition, Chris Moncrief finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.