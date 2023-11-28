San Diego Toreros welcome the Northern Colorado Bears on Wednesday

Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (5-2) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (5-2)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Northern Colorado in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Toreros are 4-0 in home games. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Patton Jr. averaging 1.9.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 11.8 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 3.3.

San Diego scores 71.7 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 9.4 more points per game (74.8) than San Diego gives up (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 8.3 points for San Diego.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

