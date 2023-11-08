San Diego Toreros welcome the Jackson State Tigers on Wednesday

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-0) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros host the Jackson State Tigers.

San Diego went 11-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Toreros averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall last season while going 6-14 on the road. The Tigers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.