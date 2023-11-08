Live Radio
San Diego Toreros welcome the Jackson State Tigers on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:43 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros host the Jackson State Tigers.

San Diego went 11-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Toreros averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall last season while going 6-14 on the road. The Tigers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

