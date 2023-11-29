San Diego Toreros host the Northern Colorado Bears for cross-conference game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (5-2) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -4;…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (5-2)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Thomas and the Northern Colorado Bears visit Wayne McKinney III and the San Diego Toreros in a non-conference matchup.

The Toreros have gone 4-0 in home games. San Diego averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Northern Colorado is the best team in the Big Sky scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

San Diego is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinney is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 8.3 points for San Diego.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

