San Diego Toreros face the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Palm Desert, California.

The Toreros have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. San Diego has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State finished 13-20 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Red Wolves averaged 13.1 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

