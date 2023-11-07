San Diego begins season at home against Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers at San Diego Toreros San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros open…

Jackson State Tigers at San Diego Toreros

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros open the season at home against the Jackson State Tigers.

San Diego finished 11-20 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shoot 49.3% from the field last season.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

