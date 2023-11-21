Samford takes on Alabama State after Marshall’s 20-point game

Alabama State Hornets (1-3) at Samford Bulldogs (2-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Alabama…

Alabama State Hornets (1-3) at Samford Bulldogs (2-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Jermaine Marshall scored 20 points in Samford’s 89-72 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Samford finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama State finished 2-18 on the road and 8-23 overall last season. The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

