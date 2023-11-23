Samford Bulldogs play the Merrimack Warriors on 3-game win streak

Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (3-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford will look to keep…

Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (3-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Merrimack.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Samford is fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Warriors are 1-2 on the road. Merrimack is third in the NEC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 4.8.

Samford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Jermaine Marshall is shooting 51.4% and averaging 12.0 points for Samford.

Derkack is averaging 15.8 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 13.4 points for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

