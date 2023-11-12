Sam Houston visits Oklahoma State following Wilkerson’s 20-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Lamar Wilkerson scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Oklahoma State finished 20-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free throw line and 20.7 from 3-point range.

Sam Houston finished 1-0 in CUSA action and 11-6 on the road a season ago. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 19.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

