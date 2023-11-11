Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Sam Houston visits Oklahoma State after Wilkerson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:44 AM

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Lamar Wilkerson scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Oklahoma State finished 20-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Cowboys averaged 68.3 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 31.0% from behind the arc last season.

Sam Houston went 26-8 overall last season while going 11-6 on the road. The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

