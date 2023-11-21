Sam Houston squares off against Grambling

Grambling Tigers (2-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and…

Grambling Tigers (2-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and the Sam Houston Bearkats square off in Troy, Alabama.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in non-conference play. Sam Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 6.8.

Sam Houston is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.8 points for Sam Houston.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.6 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.