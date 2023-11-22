Sam Houston squares off against Grambling

Grambling Tigers (2-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -11; over/under…

Grambling Tigers (2-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats play the Grambling Tigers at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in non-conference play. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 6.8.

Sam Houston is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.5% for Sam Houston.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.