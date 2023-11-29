Sam Houston faces Arizona State on 3-game win streak

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are 2-0 on their home court. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 2.6.

The Bearkats have gone 2-2 away from home. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Huefner averaging 4.5.

Arizona State averages 64.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.3 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Sun Devils. Zane Meeks is averaging 3.6 points for Arizona State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.7 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.